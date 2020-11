Virginia’s unemployment rate falls to 5.3%, while Maryland trends slightly upward

Unemployment rates in October were lower in 37 states, higher in eight and unchanged in five.

Virginia’s unemployment rate improved significantly in October, and it gained or regained thousands of jobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Virginia’s unemployment rate last month was a seasonally-adjusted 5.3% — down from 6.2% in September. It posted a month-over-month job growth rate of 0.9%, or 34,000 jobs.

Maryland’s unemployment rate rose slightly, from 7.6% in September to 7.8% in October. Maryland did gain or regain 10,200 jobs, a month-over-month job growth rate of 0.4%.

Hawaii had the highest unemployment rate in October, at 14.3%, followed by Nevada, at 12.05%. Nebraska had the lowest state unemployment rate in October, at 3.0%, followed by Vermont at 3.2%.