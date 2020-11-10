United adds hundreds of flights from hubs, including Dulles

United Airlines is expecting a pickup in air travel and it is adding hundreds of new or expanded service from its hub city airports, including new or increased service from Dulles.

United Airlines is expecting a pickup in air travel and it is adding hundreds of new or expanded service from its hub city airports, including new or increased service from Dulles to destinations in the Caribbean, Latin America and Mexico.

United expects the week of Nov. 23 to be its busiest since March because of Thanksgiving travel. It also expects many of those travelers to be last-minute bookers, with 50% of customers flying for Thanksgiving booking less than 30 days prior to departure, compared to 40% last year.

In December, United anticipates a similar travel pattern, with travelers booking holiday vacations closer to departure, and choosing warmer weather and ski destinations in the U.S., Caribbean and Mexico for their holiday trips.

United now expects to fly 48% of its overall December schedule compared to last year, and 52% of its domestic schedule, a 3-point increase from November.

Its additional flights will be on peak travel days at Chicago, Denver, Houston and Dulles, its main gateways.

United’s new or increased flights from Dulles: