Reston’s Electrify America surpasses 500 EV charging stations nationwide

Reston, Virginia-based Electrify America said it has more than 500 electric vehicle charging stations now open across the U.S., with a total of more than 2,200 individual fast chargers.

Electrify America began building its nationwide network of EV charging stations in 2018 to address the range anxiety many EV drivers experience when venturing too far from work or home.

Sites for the charging stations are chosen along major routes and in metro areas and are placed near shopping, banking and dining amenities. Many of them are in Walmart parking lots.

In the D.C. area, there are stations in Fairfax County in Reston, Tysons, Fairfax, Falls Church, Springfield. Sterling, Chantilly and Alexandria, and in Bethesda, Maryland.

Electrify America has a map of its charging stations on its website.

The Electrify America app allows users to locate a station, pay and monitor the charging session.

It is building the network with money from Volkswagen’s settlement with U.S. regulators over the carmaker’s diesel emissions-cheating scandal, and set a goal of 800 charging stations in 45 states and D.C. by 2021.

With more than 500 charging stations open, Electrify America is currently the largest network of fast-charging stations in the U.S. It recently completed its first cross-country routes, spanning 11 states and more than 2,700 miles — enough to take an EV driver from Los Angeles to D.C. with sufficient charging stops.