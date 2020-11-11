CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Oh! Market International Food, with products from 60 countries, opening in Manassas

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

November 11, 2020, 9:35 AM

Oh! Market International Foods is opening a store in Manassas.

Oh! stocks a large variety of international grocery items from many cultures, including the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, Central and South America, Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East.

The Manassas store also has a food court that serves traditional Korean cuisine such as K-Bop and sushi, and Mexican-fusion dishes.

Oh! Market International Food will open a large store in Manassas, Virginia, Nov. 14, carrying food and specialty items from 60 countries.

The 47,000-square-foot store is at 7412 Stream Walk Lane. Oh! Market has plans for additional stores in Northern Virginia.

Oh! stocks a large variety of international grocery items from many cultures, including the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, Central and South America, Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East.

“Our international supermarket model was designed to serve the diverse population of Northern Virginia, where we sell food for a variety of palates and ethnicities, and if we don’t have what you’re looking for, we know how to get it for you,” said Man Oh, the founder and president of Oh! Market International Food.

The international foods and spices aren’t just for those cooking at home. The Manassas store also has a food court that serves traditional Korean cuisine such as K-Bop and sushi, and Mexican-fusion dishes.

There is also a large fish market where customers can watch seafood preparation.

It is the second international market for the family-owned business, which opened FoodMaxx International Food in Winchester in 2011. Oh, a Korean immigrant, began working in the international food industry more than 30 years ago in Maryland.

The new Manassas store will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

