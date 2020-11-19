New unemployment filings in Virginia rose for 12th straight week

Initial claims for unemployment benefits in Virginia rose last week for the 12th consecutive week, though new filings in Maryland and D.C. were little changed.

Nationwide, initial jobless claims rose for the first time in several weeks, with 742,000 filings for the week ending Nov. 14. That’s 31,000 more than the previous week. New filings for the week ending Nov. 7 were revised modestly higher.

Continuing claims, or the number of Americans currently receiving standard unemployment benefits, fell by 429,000. The Labor Department does not distinguish between those people voluntarily ending their unemployment benefits and those whose benefits expired.

On an unadjusted basis, excluding seasonal influences, first time unemployment claims totaled 743,460.

Here are the initial unemployment claims in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, unadjusted, during the week ending Nov. 14:

D.C.

Week ending Nov 14: 1,242

Week ending Nov. 7: 1,341

Maryland

Week ending Nov. 14: 11,418

Week ending Nov. 7: 11,332

Virginia:

Week ending Nov. 14: 14,089

Week ending Nov. 7: 9,909

The Labor Department posts initial unemployment claims by state online.