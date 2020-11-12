New unemployment filings in Virginia rise for 11th consecutive week

Initial jobless claims for state unemployment benefits in Virginia rose for the 11th straight week last week, while claims continued to fall nationwide, including in both D.C. and Maryland.

There were 12,500 new filings for unemployment benefits in Virginia during the week ending Nov. 7. That’s 2,150 more than the previous week. Initial claims have risen in Virginia week-over-week every week since late August.

Nationwide, initial unemployment claims totaled 709,000 last week, the lowest weekly total since March. Continuing claims, or the number of Americans currently getting standard unemployment benefits and excluding other state and federal assistance programs, fell to 6.8 million, the first time continuing claims were below 7 million since March.

The Labor Department does not distinguish between those who have voluntarily stopped receiving unemployment benefits and those whose benefits have expired.

On an unadjusted basis, initial unemployment claims last week totaled 723,105.

Initial unadjusted claims for unemployment benefits in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, the week ending Nov. 7 are below:

D.C.

Week Ending Nov. 7: 1,234

Week ending Oct. 31: 1,247

Maryland

Week ending Nov. 7: 10,429

Week ending Oct. 31: 10,875

Virginia

Week ending Nov. 7: 12,500

Week ending Oct. 31: 10,350

The Department of Labor posts weekly initial unemployment claims by state online.