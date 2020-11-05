ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Business & Finance » New claims for unemployment…

New claims for unemployment benefits in Virginia rise for 10th straight week

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

November 5, 2020, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Virginia rose again last week, the 10th consecutive week new filings were higher than the previous week, though initial claims in D.C. and Maryland continued to fall.

Nationwide, the Labor Department reports 751,000 new filings for unemployment benefits in the week ending Oct.31, down from 758,000 the previous week. It was the third consecutive week new filings remained below 800,000.

Continuing claims as of the end of last week totaled 7.3 million, 538,000 fewer than the previous week.

On an unadjusted basis, new filings for unemployment benefits totaled 738,166 last week.

Initial jobless claims in Virginia have risen every week since late-August, and were up by more than 500 last week, compared to the previous week.

Initial unemployment filings, unadjusted, in D.C., Maryland and Virginia for the week ending Oct. 31:

District of Columbia:

  • Week ending Oct. 31: 1,188
  • Week ending Oct. 24: 1,473

Maryland:

  • Week ending Oct. 31: 10,162
  • Week ending Oct. 24: 10,743

Virginia:

  • Week ending Oct. 31: 12,895
  • Week ending Oct. 24: 12,352

The Department of Labor posts weekly initial jobless claims by state online.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NAVSEA shifting modernization focus from technology to mission outcomes

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

Navy awards contract for next generation of submarines expected to cost $110B

CISA preps for 5G with testing framework, workshops and working groups

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up