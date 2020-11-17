CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 4:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks took a pause on Tuesday from their big rally this month that has vaulted them back to record heights.

Treasury yields also dipped after a report showed U.S. shoppers spent less at retailers last month than economists expected. The numbers underscore how the coronavirus pandemic is worsening and threatening to drag the economy lower, at least in the near term.

Stocks that stormed higher this month on hopes that a vaccine or two may get the global economy back to normal next year receded amid the worries.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 17.38 points, or 0.5%, from its record to close at 3,609.53.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 167.09, or 0.6%, to 29,783.35.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 24.79, or 0.2%, to 11,899.34.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index rose 6.58, or 0.4%, to 1,791.91.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 24.38 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 303.54 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 70.06 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 47.87 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 378.75 points, or 11.7%.

The Dow is up 1,244.91 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,926.74 points, or 32.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 123.45 points, or 7.4%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

CIA cloud program awarded; CISA cyber program under protest

Military setting record COVID cases as nationwide numbers balloon

IRS commissioner says IT modernization effort underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

Federal unions look to turn the page on Trump's executive orders: 'The damage is not permanent'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up