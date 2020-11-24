HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 3:27 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.85 to $44.91 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $1.80 to $47.86 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 5 cents to $1.26 a gallon. December heating oil rose 5 cents to $1.36 a gallon. December natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $33.20 to $1,804.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 33 cents to $23.30 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.30 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.56 Japanese yen from 104.49 yen. The euro rose to $1.1884 from $1.1841.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

