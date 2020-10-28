Volkswagen moves North American HQ from Herndon to Reston

VW has signed a lease for 196,000 square feet at a new, 1.1 million square foot Boston Properties development at Reston Town Center -- about three miles away from its current Herndon headquarters.

Volkswagen, which opened its North American headquarters in Herndon in 2007, will stay in Virginia’s Fairfax County for the foreseeable future.

The carmaker’s current headquarters, located about three miles away in the Woodland Park Business Campus, is 185,000 square feet.

The Volkswagen North America headquarters also is headquarters for Audi of North America, Audio Financial Services, Volkswagen Credit and other North American operations.

Financial terms of the new Reston Town Center lease were not immediately available.

VW will anchor the next phase of Reston Town Center, a two-tower office development currently referred to as Reston Next. Reston Town Center is adjacent to the planned Reston Town Center Metro station, which is expected to open next year.

The development is being built in two phases and, when complete, will include 4.4 million square feet and six acres of public open space, as well as 50 retailers, 30 restaurants and 2,000 residential units.

With Volkswagen’s lease, the new addition is 85% leased.

Volkswagen has a total of about 1,000 employees in Northern Virginia. The new headquarters, expected to be complete in 2023, will consolidate them in one location.

This summer, Volkswagen opened a new port facility in Baltimore. It also has a manufacturing plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.