Outdoor comedy night in Ballston set for Wednesday

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

October 27, 2020, 10:02 AM

The setup is similar to last month’s outdoor movie night, shown here. (Courtesy Ballston Exchange)

Ballston Exchange will host an Outdoor Comedy Night on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Tickets are $25 for two, and include a complimentary blanket, private viewing spaces for two and a $10 gift card to a Ballston Exchange retailer.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and will feature the comedians Denise Taylor and Lafayette Wright.

Proceeds cover the costs of the event.

In September, Ballston Exchange, a mixed-use redevelopment at 4201 Wilson Blvd., hosted a movie night with the same kind of personal space and blanket setup.

Ballston Exchange is made up of two side-by-side redeveloped office buildings across the street from the redeveloped Ballston Quarter mall that include a “passeo,” or courtyard, between them with storefronts, dining patios, restaurants and public seating. Atlanta-based developer Jamestown LP completed the redevelopment in late 2018.

Jamestown’s other D.C.-area properties include America’s Square, One Metro Center, 700 Penn, Georgetown Park and about 20 Georgetown buildings with retail tenants.

