New unemployment claims in Virginia rise for 9th straight week

Initial filings for unemployment claims nationwide continued to fall nationwide last week, including fewer claims in D.C. and Maryland, but new filings rose again in Virginia.

The Labor Department reports nationwide, 751,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time in the week ending Oct. 24, 40,000 fewer than the previous week and the lowest since the week ending March 14.

The number of Americans currently receiving unemployment benefits as of last week totaled 7.76 million, a decrease of 709,000. The Labor Department does not distinguish between those whose benefits have expired and those who voluntarily ceased drawing unemployment benefits.

On an unadjusted basis, initial claims last week totaled 732,233.

Initial claims in Virginia last week were up by more than 3,200 new filings from the previous week, the ninth consecutive week new filings rose in Virginia. New filings in Virginia have been higher than the previous week every week since the end of August.

New claims in Maryland fell by almost 1,700, and by about 200 in the District.

Initial jobless claims, unadjusted, for D.C., Maryland and Virginia during the week ending Oct. 24:

District of Columbia:

Week ending Oct. 24: 1,363

Week ending Oct. 17: 1,559

Maryland:

Week ending Oct. 24: 9,944

Week ending Oct. 17: 11,609

Virginia:

Week ending Oct. 24: 14,572

Week ending Oct. 17L 11,365

The Labor Department posts initial unemployment claims by state online.