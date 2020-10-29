McCormick chooses Sparrows Point for its world’s largest distribution facility

Spice maker McCormick & Co., headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, will open its largest distribution center in the world in Baltimore County.

The 1.8-million-square-foot facility will be at the Tradepoint Atlantic Industrial Park in Sparrows Point, joining other big companies with distribution facilities there, including Amazon, Under Armour and Purdue.

McCormick will consolidate several existing warehouses into one location.

McCormick chose Tradepoint Atlantic after considering several other locations in Maryland and Pennsylvania for its Northeast Distribution Center.

Groundbreaking for the Sparrows Point facility is set for Nov. 12, and Gov. Larry Hogan will attend.

McCormick’s distribution site will open in the second half of 2022, the company said.

At full build-out, Tradepoint Atlantic will be a 3,300-acre logistics and industrial center with both cargo ship and rail access. It is projected to generate 11,000 jobs and $2.9 billion in annual economic impact.

McCormick & Co. was founded in Baltimore in 1864 and sold its products door-to-door.

It now has $5 billion in annual sales worldwide.

Its brands include Old Bay, Lawry’s, and other spices and Zatarain’s.

In 2017, it acquired French’s Mustard and Frank’s RedHot sauce.