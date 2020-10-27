ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

October 27, 2020, 4:57 PM

U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower Tuesday, adding to the market’s losses a day after the S&P 500 had its worst drop in a month.

Most of the stocks in the benchmark index fell, particularly banks, oil producers and other companies whose profits tend to track the strength of the economy. Those losses outweighed gains in technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending.

Worries about rising coronavirus counts and Washington’s inability to deliver more aid to the economy have pumped the brakes on the market’s momentum.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 10.29 points, or 0.3%, to 3,390.68.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 222.19 points, or 0.8%, to 27,463.19.

The Nasdaq composite rose 72.41 points, or 0.6%, to 11,431.35.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index gave up 14.50 points, or 0.9%, to 1,590.71.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 74.71 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is down 872.38 points, or 3.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 116.93 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 49.80 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 159.90 points, or 5%.

The Dow is down 1,075.25 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,458.75 points, or 27.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 77.76 points, or 4.7%.

