Former Frederick Douglass residence on Capitol Hill listed for $4.9M

A home occupied by Frederick Douglass in the 1870s, near the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill, is on the market for nearly $5 million. See photos.

An Empire-style townhome, two blocks from the U.S. Supreme Court, occupied by abolitionist Frederick Douglass in the 1870s, is on the market for $4.9 million after a top-to-bottom renovation.

The four-level, 6,150-square-foot home at 316 A St. Northeast, includes seven bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and four one-car garages, as well as a large outdoor terrace.

It is listed by HRL Partners and Thornett+Corder of Washington Fine Properties.

A plaque at the property indicates Douglass lived in the home from 1871 to 1877. WFP said records don’t indicate whether Douglass owned the home or just occupied it, but it was his first residence in D.C.

The renovation was done by Brush Arbor Home Construction, and includes features such as 10-foot ceilings, custom millwork, hand-milled white oak floors and an elevator.

The primary suite is on the second level, with five other bedrooms across three levels. The penthouse level includes a family room with wet bar.

The property was previously owned by the National Association for Home Care & Hospice, and included a small Frederick Douglass museum. Brush Arbor purchased the property in spring 2018.

Two adjacent properties are also for sale, and can be purchased together with the Douglass home, including a 4,500-square-foot, six-bedroom townhome at 318 A St. Northeast, listed separately for $3.89 million, and a three-bedroom, 2,200-square-foot carriage house at 17 Frederick Douglass Court Northeast, listed separately for $1.795 million.