Want a large apartment? Camp Springs may be your best bet

The District has one of the smallest apartment size averages in the country among big cities, at an average of 741 square feet, tying San Francisco proper. But there is more wiggle room outside of the city.

Apartment search site RENTcafe said the largest apartment size average in the D.C. area is in Camp Springs, Maryland, at 1,055 square feet.

Camp Springs, with a population of about 22,000, is next to Joint Base Andrews and includes the Branch Avenue Metro station. It is about a 30-minute commute from downtown D.C.

Apartment sizes in Annandale and Herndon, in Virginia, and Greenbelt and Rockville, in Maryland, all average more than 1,000 square feet.

The Baltimore suburbs offer a bit more room, with the average apartment size in Pikesville, Maryland, at almost 1,200 square feet, according to RENTcafe.

RENTcafe looked at the 30 largest metropolitan areas across the U.S. and analyzed average apartment sizes in large buildings of 50 units or more.

The Atlanta and Miami suburbs offer the most rental space. Johns Creek, Georgia, averages 1,225 square feet. Wellington, Florida, averages 1,208 square feet.

Averages for all 30 cities and their top five suburbs for largest average apartments can be found online.