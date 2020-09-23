Rosslyn Metro mall getting a food court, outdoor Gold’s Gym

A planned $35 million renovation of the mall near Rosslyn Metro Station will deliver a new food court and gym that have been designed with social distancing in mind.

The Rosslyn Metro Mall will be getting a food court and an outdoor Gold's Gym, both designed with social distancing in mind. (Courtesy American Real Estate Partners)

American Real Estate Partners’ (AREP) renovation of the 40-year-old Rosslyn City Center at 1700 N. Moore Street, will include a unique food hall, and a Gold’s Gym with a large outdoor workout space. The space is above the Rosslyn Metro stop.

AREP has signed a lease with DMK Restaurants co-founder David Morton (of the original Morton’s Steakhouse family), which operates several restaurants in Chicago, and business partner Scott Gidwitz for 29,000-square-feet to anchor the mall including a first-level bodega selling coffee, wines and prepared foods that is accessible from the Metro entrance.

The second floor will include a food hall with seven food stalls from local food purveyors, including an oyster bar, coffee bar and a diner concept.

There will also be a full bar, full-service dining area and a coworking lounge.

The two-level space is being designed with social distancing in mind, with pandemic-era protocols, touchless technology for ordering and a large outdoor area.

“This refreshing take on dining is as unique and inspired as the people that live and work in the D.C. metro area,” Morton said. “Our goal is to provide a public space where guests and the community can gather, work, explore, unplug and recharge safely during the pandemic and beyond.”

Rosslyn City Center will also include a new 30,000-square-foot Gold’s Gym with a 1,400-square-foot training terrace overlooking Central Place Plaza in Rosslyn.

Rosslyn City Center is getting a full renovation including upper level offices, and a total of 84,000-square-feet of renovated retail space.

Rosslyn is Metro’s 11th-busiest Metro stop.