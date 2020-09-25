No Taste of Georgetown this fall, but there’s a replacement

Taste of Georgetown will not be held this fall, for the first time in 27 years. But it’s being replaced by a more pandemic-conscious event called Taste and Shop Georgetown.

Taste of Georgetown, a one-day event that draws crowds to Georgetown for big restaurant deals, will not be held this fall, for the first time in 27 years. But it’s being replaced by a more pandemic-conscious event called Taste and Shop Georgetown.

It runs from Oct. 5 to Oct. 25, and the three-week event will focus on all the new outdoor dining options in Georgetown, thanks to expanded outdoor dining space and “streateries” that the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has allowed by letting restaurants use parts of streets for expanded dining, with outdoor dining specials.

The Georgetown Business Improvement District, which is sponsoring Taste and Shop Georgetown, has worked with more than 30 Georgetown restaurants and DDOT to permit outdoor streateries at more than two dozen locations.

Georgetown restaurants will also offer deals on takeout and delivery.

The event also promotes shopping destinations. More than 65 restaurants, retailers, salons and services will offer specials and promotions, with some retailers setting up shops outside of their stores.

“Taste of Georgetown has been a fall tradition in D.C. for more than two decades, and we were eager to honor the spirit of the event with a new format that encourages visitors to shop and dine in Georgetown, safely and comfortably,” said Nancy Miyahira, the Georgetown BID’s vice president and director of marketing.

Participating restaurants and retailers and their deals and discounts for Taste and Shop Georgetown are posted online.