New jobless claims continue to fall in DC, Maryland

New jobless claims in D.C. and Maryland continued to fall. Initial claims in Virginia were little changed from the previous week.

First time claims for unemployment benefits nationally totaled 881,000 last week, down by 130,000 from the previous week and the first time in three weeks new claims totaled less than 1 million, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Nationwide, continuing claims — the total number of Americans getting unemployment benefits — fell by 1.2 million, but still totaled almost 13.3 million.

On an unadjusted basis, initial unemployment claims nationwide totaled 833,352.

New unemployment filings in D.C., Maryland and Virginia during the week ending Aug. 29, on an unadjusted basis:

District of Columbia

Week ending Aug. 29: 1,347

Week ending Aug. 22: 1,645

Maryland

Week ending Aug. 29: 6,536

Week ending Aug. 22: 7,644

Virginia

Week ending Aug. 29: 11,633

Week ending Aug. 22: 11,436

The Department of Labor posts weekly unemployment claims by state online.