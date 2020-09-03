Montgomery County Public Schools tops Forbes’ local list of best employers for women

Forbes Magazine’s third-annual America’s Best Employers for Women list ranks Montgomery County Public Schools highest in the D.C. region for female employees.

Forbes Magazine’s third-annual America’s Best Employers for Women list ranks Montgomery County Public Schools highest in the D.C. region for female employees.

Forbes’ rankings this year are based on surveys of 75,000 Americans, 45,000 of which were women, working for large employers with more than 1,000 workers.

The surveys, conducted by market research firm Statista, included responses from workers at 31 different industries and asked them to share opinions of their employer’s culture; opportunities for career development; company image; working conditions; salaries and wages, and diversity.

The surveys were conducted during March and April, before the height of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the U.S. economy.

Montgomery County Public Schools, one of the D.C. area’s largest employers with more than 24,000 employees and 165,000 enrolled students across 208 schools, is ranked No. 32 on the list of 300 companies, the highest locally ranked employer.

Four D.C.-area employers ranked in the top 100, and a total of nine took spots in the ranking’s full list of 300 companies:

No. 32: Montgomery County Public Schools

Montgomery County Public Schools No. 33: SAIC

SAIC No. 43: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton No. 99: Marriott International

Marriott International No. 128: NASA

NASA No. 135: Mars

Mars No. 166: Geico

Geico No. 184: Hilton

Hilton No. 236: Lockheed Martin.

The highest ranked large employers on the list nationally are REI, Unilever, Ulta Beauty, The Hartford and Coca-Cola.

The final list ranks employers that received both the most recommendations in the surveys and have the most gender diverse boards and executives.

Forbes’ entire America’s Best Employers for Women 2020 rankings are posted online.