Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 23, 2020, 3:33 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 33 cents to $39.93 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 5 cents to $41.77 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $1.18 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.11 a gallon. October natural gas rose 29 cents to $2.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $39.20 to $1,868.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell $1.42 to $23.11 an ounce and December copper fell 7 cents to $2.99 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.42 Japanese yen from 104.94 yen. The euro fell to $1.1657 from $1.1705.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

