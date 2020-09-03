Balducci’s closes Reston Town Center store

Gourmet grocer Balducci's Food Lover's Market will permanently close its store at Reston Town Center on Sept. 20.

A Balducci’s spokesperson said the Reston closure is not pandemic-related, but that Balducci’s has no further comment on why the store is closing.

The Washington Business Journal reported in July that Balducci’s Reston landlord, an affiliate of Reston Town Center owner Boston Properties, filed a lawsuit over unpaid rent.

Balducci’s Reston store employees all have been offered jobs at its other D.C.-area locations. There are Balducci’s stores in McLean and Alexandria in Virginia, and Bethesda, Maryland.

The Reston Balducci’s opened in July 2018 at 11850 Freedom Drive on the ground floor of The Signature apartment building.

Balducci’s currently has other stores at Johns Hopkins Hospital; as well as in Greenwich and Westport, Connecticut; Rye Brook and Scarsdale, New York; and at the Philadelphia airport.

Its flagship store on W 57th Street in Manhattan remains temporarily closed.