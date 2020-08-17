CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How health policies protected DC homeless | Trump announces plasma treatment authorized | Latest coronavirus test results

WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Tacos

August 17, 2020

Courtesy Zandra's Taqueria

August 17, 2020, 10:50 PM

Tacos from Zandra’s Taqueria. (Courtesy Zandra’s Taqueria)

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving tacos in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Zandra’s Taqueria in Virginia was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Zandra’s TaqueriaVirginia locations in Manassas, Harymarket and Fairfax
  2. Taco BambaVirginia locations in Vienna, Springfield and Falls Church
  3. Taqueria Picoso1472 N. Beauregard St., Alexandria, Virginia
  4. District TacoLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  5. Villa MayaMaryland locations in Rockville and Clarksburg
  6. Tampico Grill42 Washington Blvd., Laurel, Maryland
  7. Gringos and MariachisMaryland locations in Potomac and Bethesda
  8. El Paso Mexican Grill16918 Dumfries Road, Dumfries, Virginia
  9. La ToltecaLocations in Maryland
  10. Taco BarMaryland locations in Gaithersburg, Frederick and Olney

See the 2020 winners and finalists in other categories.

Special thanks to D.C.-based artist, Christine Vineyard, of Lidflutters, who designed the WTOP TOP 10 graphics. See more of her work here.

