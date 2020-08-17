WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Tacos

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving tacos in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Zandra’s Taqueria in Virginia was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Zandra’s Taqueria – Virginia locations in Manassas, Harymarket and Fairfax
- Taco Bamba – Virginia locations in Vienna, Springfield and Falls Church
- Taqueria Picoso – 1472 N. Beauregard St., Alexandria, Virginia
- District Taco – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Villa Maya – Maryland locations in Rockville and Clarksburg
- Tampico Grill – 42 Washington Blvd., Laurel, Maryland
- Gringos and Mariachis – Maryland locations in Potomac and Bethesda
- El Paso Mexican Grill – 16918 Dumfries Road, Dumfries, Virginia
- La Tolteca – Locations in Maryland
- Taco Bar – Maryland locations in Gaithersburg, Frederick and Olney
Special thanks to D.C.-based artist, Christine Vineyard, of Lidflutters, who designed the WTOP TOP 10 graphics. See more of her work here.