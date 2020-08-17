WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Sandwich

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving sandwiches in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Italian Store in Arlington, Virginia, was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- The Italian Store – Locations in Arlington, Virginia
- Plaka Grill – Virginia locations in Vienna and Falls Church
- Gilly’s Craft Beer & Fine Wine – 2009 Chapman Ave., Rockville, Maryland
- 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Company – 1140 International Parkway, Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Olive on Main – 504 Main St., Laurel, Maryland, and another location in Takoma Park
- Santini’s New York Style Deli – Locations in Virginia
- Busboys and Poets – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Woodside Deli Rockville – 4 N Washington St., Rockville, Maryland
- Parkway Deli – 8317 Grubb Road, Silver Spring, Maryland
- Full On Craft Eats & Drinks – 4007 Norbeck Road, Rockville, Maryland
