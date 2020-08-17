WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Sandwich

Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries serving sandwiches in the D.C. area, The Italian Store in Arlington, Virginia, was voted the favorite.

The Italian Store was voted the favorite place to get a sandwich in the D.C. area by WTOP readers and listeners. Courtesy Robert Tramonte The Italian Store has two locations in Arlington, Virginia. Courtesy Robert Tramonte Robert Tramonte’s family founded The Italian Store in 1980. Courtesy Robert Tramonte ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving sandwiches in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Italian Store in Arlington, Virginia, was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

See the 2020 winners and finalists in other categories.

Special thanks to D.C.-based artist, Christine Vineyard, of Lidflutters, who designed the WTOP TOP 10 graphics. See more of her work here.