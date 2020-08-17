CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How health policies protected DC homeless | Trump announces plasma treatment authorized | Latest coronavirus test results

WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Pizzas

August 17, 2020

Courtesy Ledo Pizza

Home » Business & Finance » WTOP TOP 10: 2020…

August 17, 2020, 10:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
pizza
Ledo Pizza’s signature square slices.

Courtesy Ledo Pizza
pizza
Ledo Pizza was voted the favorite pizza by WTOP readers and listeners.

Courtesy Ledo Pizza
pizza
Ledo Pizza is a local chain with headquarters in Annapolis, Maryland.

Courtesy Ledo Pizza
(1/3)
pizza
pizza
pizza

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Ledo Pizza was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Ledo PizzaD.C.-area chain headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland
  2. Potomac PizzaLocations in Maryland
  3. Pie-Tanza2503 N. Harrison St., Arlington, Virginia
  4. Stellina Pizzeria399 Morse St. NE, Washington, D.C.
  5. Ben Yehuda Cafe and Pizzeria1370 Lamberton Drive, #B, Silver Spring, Maryland
  6. Lost Dog CafeLocations in Virginia
  7. 4 Corners Pub10111 Sutherland Road, Silver Spring, Maryland
  8. Mamma LuciaLocations in Maryland
  9. PupatellaVirginia locations in Arlington, Richmond and Glen Allen
  10. Coal FireLocations in Maryland and Virginia

See the 2020 winners and finalists in other categories.

Special thanks to D.C.-based artist, Christine Vineyard, of Lidflutters, who designed the WTOP TOP 10 graphics. See more of her work here.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up