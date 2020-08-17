WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Pizzas

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Ledo Pizza was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Ledo Pizza – D.C.-area chain headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland
- Potomac Pizza – Locations in Maryland
- Pie-Tanza – 2503 N. Harrison St., Arlington, Virginia
- Stellina Pizzeria – 399 Morse St. NE, Washington, D.C.
- Ben Yehuda Cafe and Pizzeria – 1370 Lamberton Drive, #B, Silver Spring, Maryland
- Lost Dog Cafe – Locations in Virginia
- 4 Corners Pub – 10111 Sutherland Road, Silver Spring, Maryland
- Mamma Lucia – Locations in Maryland
- Pupatella – Virginia locations in Arlington, Richmond and Glen Allen
- Coal Fire – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
Special thanks to D.C.-based artist, Christine Vineyard, of Lidflutters, who designed the WTOP TOP 10 graphics. See more of her work here.