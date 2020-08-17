WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Pizzas

Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries serving pizza in the D.C. area, Ledo Pizza was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

Ledo Pizza’s signature square slices. Courtesy Ledo Pizza Ledo Pizza was voted the favorite pizza by WTOP readers and listeners. Courtesy Ledo Pizza Ledo Pizza is a local chain with headquarters in Annapolis, Maryland. Courtesy Ledo Pizza ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Ledo Pizza was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

See the 2020 winners and finalists in other categories.

Special thanks to D.C.-based artist, Christine Vineyard, of Lidflutters, who designed the WTOP TOP 10 graphics. See more of her work here.