WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Crabs

Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries serving crabs, Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.