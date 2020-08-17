CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How health policies protected DC homeless | Trump announces plasma treatment authorized | Latest coronavirus test results

WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Crabs

August 17, 2020

Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse

August 17, 2020, 10:32 PM

A family table at Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse.

Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
Fresh crabs at Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse in Virginia.

Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
Fresh crabs at Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse in Virginia.

Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
A table of crabs at Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse.

Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
Spicy crabs at Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse.

Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
Soft shell crab at Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse.

Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse in Virginia.

Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
Neptunes platter at Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse

Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
Mariner combo at Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse.

Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
Mariner combo.

Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
(1/10)

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving crabs in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse10195 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, Virginia
  2. Blue Ridge Seafood Restaurant15704 Lee Highway, Gainesville, Virginia
  3. Ford’s Fish ShackVirginia locations in Ashburn, Leesburg and Chantilly
  4. Cantler’s Riverside Inn458 Forest Beach Road, Annapolis, Maryland
  5. Lopo’s Crab Shack–  43083 John Mosby Highway, Chantilly, Virginia
  6. Quarterdeck1200 Fort Myer Drive, Arlington, Virginia
  7. Bethesda Crab House4958 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
  8. Casey’s Crab Company3244 Fort Meade Road, Laurel, Maryland
  9. Harris Crabhouse433 Kent Narrow Way N, Grasonville, Maryland
  10. Fat Boys Crab HouseMaryland locations in Crofton and Gambrills

See the 2020 winners and finalists in other categories.

Special thanks to D.C.-based artist, Christine Vineyard, of Lidflutters, who designed the WTOP TOP 10 graphics. See more of her work here.

