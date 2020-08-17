WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Brunches

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving brunch in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Blend 111 in Vienna, Virginia, was voted the favorite.
- Blend 111 – 111 Church St. NW, Suite 101, Vienna, Virginia
- Blue Waters Caribbean & Seafood Grill – 6349 Old Branch Ave., Temple HIlls, Maryland
- Founding Farmers – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Company – 1140 International Parkway, Fredericksburg, Virginia
- McLean Family Restaurant – 1321 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, Virginia
- Fare Well – 406 H St. NE, Washington, D.C.
- Miss Shirley’s Cafe – Maryland locations in Baltimore, Annapolis and BWI Marshall Airport
- Artie’s – 3260 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax, Virginia
- Kosher Pastry Oven – 1372 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
- Silver Diner – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
