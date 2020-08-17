WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Breweries

Out of hundreds of breweries, Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery in Crofton, Maryland, was voted the favorite.

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving the best on tap in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of breweries, Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery in Crofton, Maryland, was voted the favorite.

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery is a small-batch brewery with a beer menu that changes nearly weekly.

“We like to say that our brewery is Small Batch, Big Variety,” brewer and owner Jon Esposito said.

