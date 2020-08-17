CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How health policies protected DC homeless | Trump announces plasma treatment authorized | Latest coronavirus test results

WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Breweries

August 17, 2020

Courtesy Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Home » Business & Finance » WTOP TOP 10: 2020…

August 17, 2020, 10:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery.

Courtesy Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery
brewery
Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery.

Courtesy Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery
brewery
Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery.

Courtesy Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery
brewery
Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery is a small-batch brewery in Crofton, Maryland.

Courtesy Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery
(1/4)
brewery
brewery
brewery

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving the best on tap in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of breweries, Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery in Crofton, Maryland, was voted the favorite.

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery is a small-batch brewery with a beer menu that changes nearly weekly.

“We like to say that our brewery is Small Batch, Big Variety,” brewer and owner Jon Esposito said.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery2408 Crofton Blvd., Crofton, Maryland
  2. 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Company – 1140 International Parkway, Fredericksburg, Virginia
  3. Chubby Squirrel Brewing Co.10382 Willard Way, Fairfax, Virginia
  4. 7 Locks Brewing12227 Wilkins Ave., Rockville, Virginia
  5. Caboose Brewing Co.Virginia locations in Fairfax and Vienna
  6. Patuxent Brewing Company70 Industrial Park Drive, #2A, Waldorf, Maryland
  7. True Respite Brewing Co.7301 Calhoun Place, Suite 600, Rockville, Maryland
  8. Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company5000 Olney Laytonsville Road, Olney, Maryland
  9. Port City Brewing Company3950 Wheeler Ave., Alexandria, Virginia
  10. Aslin Beer CompanyVirginia locations in Alexandria and Herndon

See the 2020 winners and finalists in other categories.

Special thanks to D.C.-based artist, Christine Vineyard, of Lidflutters, who designed the WTOP TOP 10 graphics. See more of her work here.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up