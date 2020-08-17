WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Breweries

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving the best on tap in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of breweries, Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery in Crofton, Maryland, was voted the favorite.
Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery is a small-batch brewery with a beer menu that changes nearly weekly.
“We like to say that our brewery is Small Batch, Big Variety,” brewer and owner Jon Esposito said.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery – 2408 Crofton Blvd., Crofton, Maryland
- 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Company – 1140 International Parkway, Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Chubby Squirrel Brewing Co. – 10382 Willard Way, Fairfax, Virginia
- 7 Locks Brewing – 12227 Wilkins Ave., Rockville, Virginia
- Caboose Brewing Co. – Virginia locations in Fairfax and Vienna
- Patuxent Brewing Company – 70 Industrial Park Drive, #2A, Waldorf, Maryland
- True Respite Brewing Co. – 7301 Calhoun Place, Suite 600, Rockville, Maryland
- Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company – 5000 Olney Laytonsville Road, Olney, Maryland
- Port City Brewing Company – 3950 Wheeler Ave., Alexandria, Virginia
- Aslin Beer Company – Virginia locations in Alexandria and Herndon
