Springfield makes top 10 hottest housing market ZIP codes

Realtor.com has released its annual list of America’s Hottest ZIP Codes — based on demand, affordability and how fast homes are selling — and 22152 in west Springfield, Virginia, ranks No. 9.

Realtor.com looked at ZIP codes in the 300 largest metro areas from April through June 2020. It then ranked ZIP codes by which ones received the most page views per property on Realtor.com and had the fewest days on the market. Only the top ZIP code from each metro was included.

Homes in these ZIP codes sold in an average of 18 days, and received 4.3 times more views than average on Realtor.com

The site said these areas tend to offer more home for the money, based on price per square foot, and many have good commutability, near highways or public transportation, and many boast good school districts as well.

“With prices growing faster than they were before the pandemic, and people looking for more space, affordability has become even more important,” said Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale.

ZIP code 80911, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, ranks No. 1, where Realtor.com said buyers can “get a lot for your money.”

Below is a map of Realtor.com’s 2020 Hottest ZIP Codes in America: