More than 300 DC-area companies on new Inc. 5000 list, but top-ranked listings fall

A total of 312 companies based in the D.C. area made it on Inc. magazine's latest annual list ranking the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. But only 29 D.C.-area companies made the prestigious top 500 rankings, down from 52 on last year’s top 500 list.

The Inc. 5000 list ranks private companies based on the percentage of revenue growth over the most recent three-year period. All told, a total of 462 companies based in D.C., Maryland and Virginia were included on this year’s list.

The highest-ranking locally-based company is Sterling, Virginia-based Gravy Analytics, at No. 93. Founded in 2011, its software is used by companies for mobile, location-based marketing. The magazine lists Gravy Analytics’ three-year revenue growth at 3,623%.

The highest-ranking D.C.-area company in Maryland is North Bethesda-based government services contractor mPower, at No. 127, with revenue growth of 2,922%.

The highest-ranking company in the District is mobile location payments technology company Radius Networks, falling just outside the top 500, at No. 525, with 879% three-year revenue growth.

The median three-year revenue growth for the 462 companies in D.C., Maryland and Virginia is 160%. Those companies have added 32,464 total jobs, and 319 of the 462 companies are repeat honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

Ranking No. 1 on the 2020 list is Atlanta-based privacy and security software maker OneTrust, with three-year revenue growth of 48,337%.

You can explore the entire 2020 Inc. 5000 list by industry, state and metro area online.