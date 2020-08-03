3 DC-area AMC theaters open Aug. 20; opening-day tickets just 15 cents

AMC theaters in Alexandria, Tysons and Potomac Mills will reopen with limited seating and social distancing Aug. 20, and opening day tickets will be 15 cents.

It is a promotion called “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices,” a nod to the theater chain’s 100th anniversary. Fifteen cents is what it cost to watch a movie in 1920, when AMC opened its first movie theater in Kansas City, Missouri.

See the full list of reopening theaters here.

AMC expects to open more than 100 theaters on Aug. 20 after a five-month coronavirus pandemic shutdown, and expects to have two-thirds of its more than 600 U.S. theaters open in time for the Sept. 3 release of Warner Bros’ “Tenet,” following Disney’s Aug. 28 release of “The New Mutants.”

AMC plans to reopen its remaining U.S. theaters after it is authorized to do so by state and local authorities.

With few new releases expected in coming months, AMC will be screening older movies, including “Black Panther,” “Back to the Future,” “Ghostbusters,” “Grease” and “Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back,” with tickets priced at $5.

Prices at the concessions stands will also be lower.

New releases, as they come out, will have regular admission prices.

AMC will require employees and moviegoers to wear masks, and will make sanitizing stations and disinfectant wipes available. It has posted its entire cleaning protocols and guest requirements online.

Here’s a list of new releases expected in the next month:

Aug. 21:

“Unhinged”

“Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula”

“Cut Throat City”

“Words on Bathroom Walls”

“Inception” 10th anniversary event

Aug. 28

“The New Mutants”

“Personal History of David Copperfield”

Sept. 3

“Tenet”

Sept. 11

“Infidel”

Sept. 18