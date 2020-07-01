Southwest Airlines resumes some international flights at BWI Marshall

Southwest Airlines has resumed some international routes from BWI Marshall Airport, including flights to Cancun, Montego Bay and Nassau.

Southwest Airlines, the busiest carrier at BWI Marshall Airport, resumed some international routes from BWI beginning Wednesday, July 1, including flights to Cancun, Montego Bay and Nassau.

Southwest accounts for about 70% of all flights at BWI Marshall.

Dallas-based Southwest has been among the first big airlines to ramp up service, operating about 50% of its normal schedule in June.

The airline said it plans to be back to near normal capacity by the end of 2020.

Spirit Airlines, the second-busiest carrier at BWI Marshall, restarted several flights from the airport in June, and this month will return to operating 87% of the BWI Marshall service it was operating a year ago.

Nationwide, U.S. airports on June 28 had their busiest day since mid-April, with 625,235 passengers screened at TSA checkpoints.

While that is considerably more than the 88,000 passengers who flew on April 14, it still pales in comparison with more than 2.3 million passengers screened by the TSA at U.S. airports on the same day last year.