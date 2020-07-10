Socially distanced tables, $100 cabanas in Hook Hall’s back yard

Hook Hall, in D.C.’s Park View neighborhood, has turned its own backyard into The Oasis.

Restaurants with outside dining spaces, be they patios, roof decks or blocked-off street parking spaces, are taking full advantage of it, and Hook Hall, in D.C.’s Park View neighborhood, has turned its own backyard into The Oasis.

Hook Hall calls it a tropical paradise respite in the middle of the city.

The 7,000-square-foot backyard includes socially distanced tables and picnic tables, as well as seven private cabanas.

The cabanas, for up to six people, rent for $100 for two and a half hours, and include lounges, a table, a swing, a bean bag and ceiling fan. The $100 includes table service and a bottle of champagne.

The seasonal menu includes crab cakes, tacos, salads, pizza and sandwiches.

Hook Hall likes to play with its backyard. In December, its outdoor beer garden was turned into a tented, heated rustic ski lodge-themed space, with Bavarian-style food and drinks.

Hook Hall, a 13,000-square-foot events space at 3400 Georgia Ave. Northwest, opened last summer.

Hook Hall has been paying restaurants to prepare meals for distribution to hospitality workers in need since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and in April the nonprofit fund helping to pay for those meals received a $100,000 grant from the Rockefeller Fund.

Hook Hall partnered with the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington on its existing nonprofit Educated Eats fund.