New unemployment claims rise in D.C. and Va., fall sharply in Md.

Another 1.3 million Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits during the week ending July 11, but that was down for the 15th straight week.
New claims have fallen sharply in Maryland, though initial claims were up in both the District and Virginia.
The total number of Americans continuing to receive unemployment benefits fell to 17.3 million, 422,000 fewer than the previous week and the lowest since mid-April.
On an unadjusted basis, excluding seasonal influences, initial unemployment claims totaled 1.5 million.
The total number of new unemployment claims in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. last week was 55,717, with new claims in Maryland falling by almost 15,000.
Initial jobless claims for the District, Maryland and Virginia in the week ending July 11, on an unadjusted basis:
District of Columbia:
- Week ending July 11: 3,210
- Week ending July 4: 2,858
Maryland:
- Week ending July 11: 18,657
- Week ending July 4: 33,191
Virginia:
- Week ending July 11: 33,850
- Week ending July 4: 31,825
The Labor Department lists weekly initial unemployment claims by state online.
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.