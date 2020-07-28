CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Russian disinformation on spread of virus, US officials say | Fairfax Co. union requests virtual option for all staff | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Guided Potomac River boat tours begin from National Harbor

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

July 28, 2020, 11:17 AM

Float Boat 360 includes an onboard guide with room for six guests. Passengers can bring their own drinks, including alcohol. (Courtesy Float Boat 360)

There are two new ways to spend a little time touring along the Potomac River from National Harbor this summer: Sleek little two-seaters and large, round, umbrella-covered boats that look like big donuts.

Both are guided tours.

Monumental Boat Tours is now renting high-performance compact power boats, called CraigCats. The two-hour tours include a guide in a separate boat, with sites that include Mount Vernon, Fort Washington and the Jones Point Lighthouse. It is $120 per person, guide included.

It comes with a warning that you might get wet.

Monumental Boat Tours is renting high-performance CraigCats with guides on separate boats. (Courtesy Monumental Boat Tours)

Float Boat 360 includes an onboard guide with room for six guests (down from the capacity of nine guests usually because of COVID-19 social distancing). Passengers can bring their own drinks, including alcohol. Float Boat 360 is $300 for two hours.

Many of the shops and restaurants at National Harbor have reopened, as has The Capital Wheel and Topgolf.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The price for the Monumental Boat Tours has been corrected.

