Guided Potomac River boat tours begin from National Harbor

There are two new ways to spend a little time touring along the Potomac River from National Harbor this summer: Sleek little two-seaters and large, round, umbrella-covered boats that look like big donuts.

Both are guided tours.

Monumental Boat Tours is now renting high-performance compact power boats, called CraigCats. The two-hour tours include a guide in a separate boat, with sites that include Mount Vernon, Fort Washington and the Jones Point Lighthouse. It is $120 per person, guide included.

It comes with a warning that you might get wet.

Float Boat 360 includes an onboard guide with room for six guests (down from the capacity of nine guests usually because of COVID-19 social distancing). Passengers can bring their own drinks, including alcohol. Float Boat 360 is $300 for two hours.

Many of the shops and restaurants at National Harbor have reopened, as has The Capital Wheel and Topgolf.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The price for the Monumental Boat Tours has been corrected.