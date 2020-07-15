CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northern Va. cases down; Tidewater region sees uptick | Charles Co. school year to start online | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va.
New Alexandria condos will have an ‘Arts Walk,’ big art tenant

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

July 15, 2020, 10:21 AM

A new condominium development in the Old Town North section of Alexandria, Virginia, will be home to Alexandria’s The Art League.

Courtesy The Carr Cos.
Muse will include 73 condos including three two-story lofts and penthouses with private roof decks.

Courtesy The Carr Cos.
The new condominiums will include an indoor-outdoor fitness center, a 24-hour staffed desk and a library.

Courtesy The Carr Cos.
(1/3)

Carr Cos. has started work on a condominium development in the Old Town North section of Alexandria, Virginia, which will be home to Alexandria’s The Art League.

Muse, at 1201 North Royal St., will be a two-building property with an outdoor “Arts Walk,” with display space for art and a landscaped open space.

The Art League, the founding organization of Alexandria’s Torpedo Factory Art Center, will occupy the building’s first floor, adjacent to the Arts Walk.

Muse will include 73 condos including three two-story lofts and penthouses with private roof decks with prices starting in the $800,000s. The condos range from 920 square feet to 2,800 square feet.

Other features include an indoor-outdoor fitness center, a 24-hour staffed desk and a library.

Muse is expected to be completed in late 2021.

It is adjacent to the Mount Vernon Trail, an 18-mile trail that stretches from Roosevelt Island to the Mount Vernon Estate.

