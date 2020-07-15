New Alexandria condos will have an ‘Arts Walk,’ big art tenant

Carr Cos. has started work on a condominium development in the Old Town North section of Alexandria, which will be home to The Art League.

A new condominium development in the Old Town North section of Alexandria, Virginia, will be home to Alexandria's The Art League. Muse will include 73 condos including three two-story lofts and penthouses with private roof decks. The new condominiums will include an indoor-outdoor fitness center, a 24-hour staffed desk and a library.

Muse, at 1201 North Royal St., will be a two-building property with an outdoor “Arts Walk,” with display space for art and a landscaped open space.

The Art League, the founding organization of Alexandria’s Torpedo Factory Art Center, will occupy the building’s first floor, adjacent to the Arts Walk.

Muse will include 73 condos including three two-story lofts and penthouses with private roof decks with prices starting in the $800,000s. The condos range from 920 square feet to 2,800 square feet.

Other features include an indoor-outdoor fitness center, a 24-hour staffed desk and a library.

Muse is expected to be completed in late 2021.

It is adjacent to the Mount Vernon Trail, an 18-mile trail that stretches from Roosevelt Island to the Mount Vernon Estate.