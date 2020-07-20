Why you shouldn’t wait if you’re thinking about a job search

With unemployment extremely high, now might not seem like a good time to be looking for a job. But, depending on the profession, it actually is.

Placement firm Robert Half in D.C. says there is a misconception about the unemployment rate being so high.

Unemployment rates are actually low in professions that are in high demand. Unemployment in the legal industry is less than 2%. The unemployment rate for software and IT development is less than 4%. Unemployment in financing and accounting is 4% or lower, according to Robert Half.

Those low unemployment rates also continue to translate into job opportunities, many specific to the Washington, D.C., region.

Right now, finance and accounting, IT professionals and people in the law industries are in high demand, Robert Half Regional Vice President Trey Barnette told WTOP, adding that any field that deals with policy or compliance is in demand.

“Also within the loan industry, we are seeing there is an uptick in demand for processors due to the Small Business Administration loans it has provided,” he said.

For those searching for a job right now or thinking about it, it is a good idea not to wait to start the search.

“Once the enhanced unemployment benefits end at the end of this month, we are going to see an uptick with more candidates entering the workforce. That will just create more competition for people who are looking for positions. And, given there was a huge wave of layoffs, there could be some people who are overqualified who are applying for the same positions you are,” Barnette said.

Robert Half reports more direct hire placements in the D.C. area in June than in April and May combined, showing the direct hiring market is bouncing back and there are full-time positions available in the D.C. area.