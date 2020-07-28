CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Types of COVID-19 | Volunteers wanted for vaccine trial | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Helbiz e-scooters come to Arlington, Alexandria

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

July 28, 2020, 9:45 AM

New York-based Helbiz, which brought its dockless electric bikes to D.C. earlier this year, is now deploying fleets of its e-scooters in Arlington and Alexandria, Virginia.

Helbiz will eventually have 200 e-scooters in Alexandria and 100 in Arlington, and riders will be allowed to travel between the two jurisdictions, but nowhere else.

Helbiz joins a half dozen other e-scooter companies operating in Arlington County and Alexandria.

Helbiz opened a warehouse in Alexandria to run its operations in the two jurisdictions.

In the District, Helbiz has said it will eventually have a fleet of 2,000 e-bikes.

Although Helbiz calls New York its headquarters, most of it bikes and scooters are in European cities.

