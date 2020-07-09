Maryland unemployment claims rise by nearly 10,000, as new nationwide jobless claims trend down

There were 1.314 million new claims for unemployment benefits nationwide, but the number fell for the 14th straight week last week.

However, the number of new claims rose in both Maryland and Virginia.

Continuing claims, a reflection of the total number of Americans currently receiving unemployment benefits, totaled 18.062 million, the fewest since April 17.

Unadjusted data, which excludes the impact of holidays and seasonal actors, shows initial claims last week totaled 1.4 million.

New claims for unemployment benefits in both Maryland and Virginia rose compared to the week before, but there was a slight decrease in D.C.

In Maryland, there were nearly 10,000 more new claims last week; in Virginia, there were just over 1,000 new filings compared to the week earlier.

The total new claims in D.C., Virginia and Maryland combined were 68,104.

Total new claims for D.C., Maryland and Virginia, unadjusted:

District of Columbia:

Week ending July 4: 2,538

Week ending June 27: 3,132

Maryland:

Week ending July 4: 32,497

Week ending June 27: 22,623

Virginia:

Week ending July 4: 33,069

Week ending June 27: 31,995

The Labor Department lists initial unemployment claims by state online each week.