Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 9, 2020, 4:25 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.28 to settle at $39.62 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery dropped 94 cents to $42.35 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 4 cents to $1.25 a gallon. August heating oil slipped a penny to $1.22 a gallon. August natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery lost $16.80 to $1,803.80 an ounce, silver for September delivery fell 20 cents to $18.96 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $2.84 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.20 Japanese yen from 107.22 yen. The euro fell to $1.1296 from $1.1336.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

