Bring your car collection: Bronze and glass DC home on market for nearly $13M

A newly-built, six-bedroom modernist home, designed by acclaimed architect David Jameson, is on the market for $12.950 million.

The house, which is on Chain Bridge Road overlooking Battery Kemble Park, is one of the highest-priced residential listings currently on the market in D.C.

3131 Chain Bridge Road is listed by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners with Washington Fine Properties.

The 9,100-square-foot cube-like home is wrapped in bronze panels with expansive glass on three levels, plus a lower level, and includes six en-suite bedrooms and two additional half baths, a saltwater swimming pool and cabana, a two-story living room, and a top-level lounge that includes a kitchenette, office, and sliding glass doors that open to a wraparound terrace and green roof with panoramic views of D.C., Virginia, Maryland and that Potomac River.

The lower-level includes a climate controlled, six-car garage with 12-foot ceilings and programmable custom lighting that doubles as an event space.

Want to buy it with a 30 year mortgage? A $2.6 million, 20% down-payment, will result in a mortgage bill of about $49,000 a month.