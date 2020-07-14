Best June for DC-area home sales in a decade

More potential sellers listed their homes for sale in the D.C. region last month, and more potential buyers signed contracts to buy them.

More potential sellers listed their homes for sale in the Washington, D.C. region last month, and more potential buyers signed contracts to buy them.

Listing service Bright MLS reports 6,046 pending sales in the D.C. area in June, up 17.7% from May, making it the best June for pending sales in 10 years.

The number of new listings rose 16.2% last month, though total active listings were down 4.9% from May, and remain down 32.6% from a year ago.

Despite at least one forecast for falling home prices in the D.C. area soon, prices continued to rise.

The median price of what sold in the Washington region in June was $505,000, up 1% from May and 3.1% higher than a year ago.

Homes that sold went under contract in an average of nine days, one day faster than a year ago.

Below is a snapshot of Washington area median selling prices by jurisdiction, from MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS: