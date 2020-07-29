CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. mask use order expanded | Why number of infections in Va. is considered low | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Barkada, U Street’s newest wine bar, offers natural wines, tinned fish

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

July 29, 2020, 8:55 AM

It’s a tough time to open a restaurant, but a new D.C. wine bar is opening its doors for business Wednesday evening.

Barkada, which is at 12th and U streets in Northwest, is a joint venture between D.C. sommelier and restaurateur Sebastian Zutant; friends Anthony Aligo and Nick Guglietta; and Nathan Fisher.

Aligo ran the former Menchies Frozen Yogurt shop that was in the same location, which closed in January. Zutant owns Primrose, a French-inspired wine bar and restaurant in Brookland.

The name Barkada is Filipino slang for “group of friends.”

Barkada is not a typical wine bar. Its 60 or so wines are natural wines from around the world, meaning they are all low-intervention in production, are made without additives and are often grown organically.

The menu includes traditional wine bar fare such as cheese and charcuterie, as well as tinned fish and seafood platters. The bar will also serve breakfast sandwiches for weekend brunch.

Zutant’s resume includes The Red Hen, Komi, Rasika and Proof.

During its opening period, Barkada will focus on its outside patio for seating.

Barkada is at 1939 12th Street Northwest, at the corner of U Street. It is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.

