Amtrak roomettes are on sale

Amtrak, which has been running a series of fare sales to lure back leisure travelers, is now offering discounts on its long-distance train roomettes.

It is a two-for-one sale — when one traveler pays full price, a companion traveler can join for free.

The sale is good from now until July 17 for travel between July 13 and Sept. 30. Three-day advance reservations are required.

Among roomette fares are $319 one-way for two travelers from D.C.’s Union Station to Chicago, a 17-hour trip, and D.C. to Savannah, Georgia, for $339, about 13 hours.

Roomettes include two seats by day and upper and lower berths by night. Fresh towels and linens are included, and roomette passengers have access to private restrooms and showers in each train car.

They also include a dedicated sleeping car attendant, turndown service, priority boarding, free meals on board and free access to lounges at train stations.

Amtrak’s Northeast corridor high-speed Acela service is also on sale through July 31 for travel through Sept. 12, with fares from D.C. To Philadelphia at $49 and D.C. to New York for $69, with 14-day advance booking.

Standard Northeast Regional fares are also currently discounted.