Used vehicle sales rise in DC area. What’s popular?

D.C. area workers are beginning to return to the workplace, and many who previously used public transportation are rethinking their options. Used vehicle sales in the Washington area jumped sharply last month.

Vehicle-for-sale search site iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 3.6 million used car sales in April and May of 2019 and 2020, and notes that, while used vehicle sales in the D.C. market last month were down 15.5% from last May, used vehicle sales in the region more than doubled from April, up 105.4%.

Used vehicle sales in Philadelphia and Seattle in May were triple the April numbers. Denver, Boston, Miami, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco all saw used vehicle sales more than double the April levels.

Used subcompact SUVs saw the biggest increase in sales, led by the Honda HR-V, with sales up 88.8% from the previous month, and up 53.1% from a year earlier.

“The subcompact SUV segment has seen year-over-year growth since it debuted as a segment in 2015, and these vehicles appeal to both drivers who want to enter the SUV segment and people looking to downsize from a larger SUV,” said iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly.

Here are the top 15 used vehicles with the largest annual increases in sales, according to iSeeCars: