‘Piano Estate’ hits the market for $13M in DC

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

June 5, 2020, 10:22 AM

The “Piano Estate” is a six-bedroom, 11,500-square-foot mansion in the Massachusetts Avenue Heights neighborhood.

Courtesy Studio Trejo
For any well-heeled buyer looking for a large D.C. house near the vice president’s residence, a six-bedroom, 11,500-square-foot mansion in the Massachusetts Avenue Heights neighborhood just hit the market for $12.95 million.

The Georgian-style brick home, built in 1928, is known as the “Piano Estate.”

Jessie and Homer Kitt were the original residents of the house. Homer Kitt founded Kitt’s Music Co. in D.C. in 1922. The company is now known as Jordan Kitt’s Music and is the largest piano retailer in the United States.

The property is listed by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners with Washington Fine Properties.

The house, at 3120 Woodland Drive NW, has undergone a complete renovation by Coba Properties, but it retains its historic 1920s facade.

In addition to its six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 2 1/2 baths, the home has four fireplaces, herringbone, white oak hardwood floors, a wine cellar and a second catering kitchen. The half-acre lot has multilevel terraces, an outdoor kitchen and a 42-by-17-foot pool.

The Piano Estate is the fourth-most expensive residential home currently for sale in the District.

The most expensive sale in the District this year was the historic Hollerith House in Georgetown, which sold for $17.75 million in April to the Embassy of the State of Qatar.

