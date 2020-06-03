Home » Business & Finance » No wine or beer…

No wine or beer at Montgomery County’s newest liquor store

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

June 3, 2020, 5:50 PM

Montgomery County ABS says the Poolesville store is a concept that it will be monitoring, and will consider future spirits-only stores in the county. (Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Montgomery County, Maryland’s, Alcohol Beverage Services has opened its first store selling only hard liquor.

The store is at 19710 Fisher Ave. in the Village Shopping Center in Poolesville.

“The Poolesville store is a new concept that provides spirits access to residents who previously had to drive a long way to purchase spirits,” said ABS director Bob Dorfman. “This store will keep shoppers in the area without competing with the mom-and-pop beer and wine stores that are currently there.”

Montgomery County ABS said the Poolesville store is a concept that it will be monitoring, and will consider future spirits-only stores in the county.

All other Montgomery County-run liquor stores sell beer and wine, as well as hard liquor.

Montgomery County ABS operates a total of 25 stores in the county.

