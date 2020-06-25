Home » Business & Finance » Maryland’s first-time unemployment claims…

Maryland’s first-time unemployment claims jump by 8,500

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

June 25, 2020, 8:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The number of new jobless claims in D.C., Maryland and Virginia combined was 61,020, inflated by the spike of almost 8,500 in Maryland. (Getty/iStockphoto/designer491)

First-time claims for unemployment benefits in Maryland rose by almost 8,500 in the week ending June 20, although initial claims in both D.C. and Virginia continued to fall.

The Labor Department reports nationwide, initial claims for unemployment benefits totaled 1.48 million last week, down from 1.54 million the previous week.

The number of Americans continuing to receive unemployment benefits also continued to trend modestly lower. Continuing claims totaled 19.522 million last week, down from 20.289 million the previous week.

The number of initial claims nationwide on an unadjusted basis, which excludes seasonal factors, was 1.457 million.

Total new claims in D.C., Maryland and Virginia combined was 61,020, inflated by the spike in new claims in Maryland.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits, not adjusted, in D.C., Maryland and Virginia for the week ending June 20:

District of Columbia:

Week ending June 20: 3,004

Week ending June 13: 3,065

Maryland:

Week ending June 20: 31,944

Week ending June 13: 23,450

Virginia:

Week ending June 20: 26,072

Week ending June 13: 27,186

The Labor Department posts weekly initial claims by state online.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up