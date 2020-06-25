Maryland’s first-time unemployment claims jump by 8,500

First-time claims for unemployment benefits in Maryland rose by almost 8,500 in the week ending June 20, although initial claims in both D.C. and Virginia continued to fall.

The Labor Department reports nationwide, initial claims for unemployment benefits totaled 1.48 million last week, down from 1.54 million the previous week.

The number of Americans continuing to receive unemployment benefits also continued to trend modestly lower. Continuing claims totaled 19.522 million last week, down from 20.289 million the previous week.

The number of initial claims nationwide on an unadjusted basis, which excludes seasonal factors, was 1.457 million.

Total new claims in D.C., Maryland and Virginia combined was 61,020, inflated by the spike in new claims in Maryland.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits, not adjusted, in D.C., Maryland and Virginia for the week ending June 20:

District of Columbia:

Week ending June 20: 3,004

Week ending June 13: 3,065

Maryland:

Week ending June 20: 31,944

Week ending June 13: 23,450

Virginia:

Week ending June 20: 26,072

Week ending June 13: 27,186

The Labor Department posts weekly initial claims by state online.