Live! Casino & Hotel reopens to everyone June 29

Live! Casino & Hotel announced Monday evening that will reopen its doors to the public on June 29.

As part of its reopening strategy, Live! Casino, located in Arundel Mills, will have preview dates Live! Rewards cardholders on Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 28. It will then reopen to the public starting at 6 a.m. on June 29.

Guests at Live! will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked.

Live! will limit patron capacity to 25% to 50%, and will implement aggressive sanitation protocols set by the state.

All cardholders must register online before coming into the casino and reserve their time slots. Chairman’s Club, Jade Card and Black Card members and guests will be allowed in on June 19. Gold and Platinum card members’ preview date is set for June 20, and Classic Card members will have access to the casino from June 22 through June 28.

While the hotel and casino will reopen, its spa and retail store as well as its concert venue will remain closed. Only four of its 13 restaurants and bars, including Luk Fu, Orchid Kitchen, R-Bar and Orchid Bar, will participate in the initial reopening phase.

News of Maryland’s second largest casino reopening comes as other establishments prepare to open their doors this week. Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone, Maryland and Hollywood Casino in Perryville both open June 19.

MGM National Harbor, the largest gaming revenue generator among Maryland’s six casinos, has not yet set a re-opening date.

Total gaming revenue at Maryland’s six casinos is already down $373 million for fiscal 2020 after they closed on March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic.