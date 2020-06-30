Giant integrates Peapod users in new online and mobile shopping platform

Giant dropped the Peapod brand in the D.C. market last fall, but their new e-commerce grocery shopping platform integrates former Peapod customers’ accounts.

Giant Food, which dropped the Peapod brand in the Washington market last fall and brought its grocery delivery business fully in-house under the Giant Delivers service, has debuted a new e-commerce grocery shopping platform that integrates former Peapod customers’ accounts.

It brings together all shopping options to one site, Giantfood.com.

Giant said the new site includes personalized shopping, rewards program benefits, weekly circular and coupon deals, as well as pharmacy, nutrition and wellness content offerings.

Prior Peapod users’ account information and order history has been automatically transferred to the new Giantfood.com online and mobile app platform.

It includes both grocery delivery and at-store grocery pickup ordering.

“Beyond choosing where and how they want to place grocery orders, customers are able to browse rewards offerings that help them earn gas and grocery points, as well as save shopping lists, and view personalized product recommendations,” said Ira Kress, president of Giant Food.

Giant, the largest grocery chain in the D.C. region, says its pickup and delivery services are available in more than 330 ZIP Codes across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.